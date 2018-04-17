STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Tackling the grime: How to deep clean your home for spring

Here are some tips for deep cleaning for spring. (KTRK)

By
Spring has sprung but have you started your cleaning? We're not just talking about clearing the clutter, either.

We tend to forget about deep cleaning our handy-dandy machines at least once a year to keep them performing at their best. Here are simple ways to tackle the grime, according to housebeautiful.com

Say goodbye to your smelly towels by simply disinfecting your washing machine with distilled white vinegar and baking soda.


Run the machine with hot water, then add the mixture. Let it sit for 30 minutes to an hour. Restart your machine and let the water drain and wipe dry.

Using the same products, turn to your oven.

If you've noticed a burning smell, chances are loose pieces of food are stuck at the bottom.

Just use one spray of ammonia, then a dash of baking soda and add a few drops of white vinegar until it bubbles. Whisk away the grime with a sponge.
