HOME & GARDEN

Strange uses for household products

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know you can use Doritos to start a campfire? (KTRK)

The Texas Home and Garden Show takes place this weekend at NRG Center. You'll get lots of ideas on renovating and decorating your house, but there will also be some unusual tips there, as well.

This year, Joey Green, the Author of Joey Green's Cleaning Magic, along with other household books, will present his wacky uses for household products, and he says they'll save us time and money.

One of his favorite tips: use Spam to polish your furniture!

"Just take the block of spam and run it into the wood furniture," explains Green.

Then, use pantyhose to buff the furniture.

"The nylon is a mild abrasive, so it does a great job polishing the furniture," Green says.

"You can use Efferdent to polish a diamond ring," says Green.

Just make sure it's a gold ring! Silver gets damaged.

"We take the diamond ring, drop in water, drop in two Efferdents, and when you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Efferdent is strong enough to get the gunk off of dentures but gentle enough not to harm the dentures," adds Green.

You can use Doritos to start a camp fire.

"It's the oil in the Doritos - they're saturated in the Doritos - and crushed corn - so they burn long enough and strong enough to dry wet firewood and get a fire going," explains Green.

"All you need to put this out is some Arm and Hammer Baking Soda, just pour on the flames. It's the sodium bicarbonate. It's the exact same thing you find in a fire extinguisher," says Green.

If you're out of diaper rash cream for the baby, Green says to use Crisco!

Finally, for beauty lovers, grab the Miracle Whip.

"You can give a facial with Miracle Whip, in fact I think it's the miracle of Miracle Whip. It's the soy bean oil, the vinegar, and the eggs in the Miracle Whip," says Green.

Pepto-Bismol is another facial idea. It will clean the pores.

Thousand Island dressing will remove product build-up and condition the hair.

And Jello is a mousse alternative!

The Texas Home and Garden Show runs this weekend.

Joey Green will present Saturday at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

ABC13 viewers who want to buy their tickets online, you can get a two dollar discount by using the promo code ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
homehomegardeningHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Create home inventory to help with next insurance claim
Coyote spotted walking the streets of River Oaks
For sale: Purr-fect palace for the ultimate cat lover
Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Exclusive: Indicted officer allegedly kicks suspect
New details emerge surrounding arrest of elderly rape suspect
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
Late Anna Nicole Smith $2 million house up for sale
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Body found at Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
Show More
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Rabbits found mutilated in Chicago park
Homeowner speaks after roommate killed in Cypress
Dennis Rodman speaks on Otto Warmbier
More News
Top Video
'Flower man' embraces role for cousin's wedding
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
Tiger snuggles up to zoo visitor's baby bump
More Video