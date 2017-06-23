Strange uses for household products

This year, Joey Green, the Author of Joey Green's Cleaning Magic, along with other household books, will present his wacky uses for household products, and he says they'll save us time and money.
One of his favorite tips: use Spam to polish your furniture!
"Just take the block of spam and run it into the wood furniture," explains Green.
Then, use pantyhose to buff the furniture.
"The nylon is a mild abrasive, so it does a great job polishing the furniture," Green says.
"You can use Efferdent to polish a diamond ring," says Green.
Just make sure it's a gold ring! Silver gets damaged.
"We take the diamond ring, drop in water, drop in two Efferdents, and when you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Efferdent is strong enough to get the gunk off of dentures but gentle enough not to harm the dentures," adds Green.
You can use Doritos to start a camp fire.
"It's the oil in the Doritos - they're saturated in the Doritos - and crushed corn - so they burn long enough and strong enough to dry wet firewood and get a fire going," explains Green.
"All you need to put this out is some Arm and Hammer Baking Soda, just pour on the flames. It's the sodium bicarbonate. It's the exact same thing you find in a fire extinguisher," says Green.
If you're out of diaper rash cream for the baby, Green says to use Crisco!
Finally, for beauty lovers, grab the Miracle Whip.
"You can give a facial with Miracle Whip, in fact I think it's the miracle of Miracle Whip. It's the soy bean oil, the vinegar, and the eggs in the Miracle Whip," says Green.
Pepto-Bismol is another facial idea. It will clean the pores.
Thousand Island dressing will remove product build-up and condition the hair.
And Jello is a mousse alternative!
The Texas Home and Garden Show runs this weekend.
Joey Green will present Saturday at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
ABC13 viewers who want to buy their tickets online, you can get a two dollar discount by using the promo code ABC13.
