Why is the grass in your yard dying?!? You are not alone! It's happening to many of us.

Are you starting to notice brown patches in your yard? Sod webworms could be the scourge behind your dying lawn.The small creatures are known to be most active in the Gulf region in July and August, but the good news is that an insecticide could end the worms' reign of terror. Check out the video above to learn more.