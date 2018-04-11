  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
HOME & GARDEN

Sink Shroom promises to keep drain clog-free

EMBED </>More Videos

Can the Sink Shroom stop your sink from getting clogged? (KTRK)

By
On this Totally Worth It Wednesday, I tested the Sink Shroom.

It's a little rubber gasket that you put in your sink to catch hair and everything else before it clogs it up.

The Sink Shroom also prevents jewelry from falling into your drain.

If you have a stopper, you have to remove it first, and then you insert the rubber gasket.

The Sink Shroom sticks out about an inch.

After a couple of days and the water running, you pull it out and there will be hair and other debris that you simply clean off.

It may be a little gross at first, but it will prevent your drain from getting clogged.

For less than $15, I'd say it's totally worth it!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homegadgetssave moneyconsumertechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
SPONSORED: ABC13 Earth Day E-cycling Drive
Will buying a box spring for your bed save money over time?
UH offering free legal advice this weekend
How to slash the cost of your electric bill ahead of summer
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Server issues disrupt STAAR testing for some Houston area students
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies for 2nd day on Capitol Hill
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Show More
You can see the World Series trophy in person starting today
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Woman adopts boy after meeting his birth mother on flight
Police: Man robs bank in attempt to impress Taylor Swift
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
More News