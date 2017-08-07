One local ZIP code named best for real estate returns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Online real estate investment management firm, HomeUnion, has put together a list of the top ZIP codes in 20 metros that maximize real estate returns while minimizing risk over a five-year period of time - and two are in Texas.
Among the rankings for top 20 ZIP codes for real estate investors seeking five-year returns, Clear Lake City (77059) in southeast Harris County is No. 15 and Flower Mound (75022), located northwest of Dallas and northeast of Fort Worth, comes in at No. 14.
Both cities have an annualized rate of return of 5.6 percent, while Clear Lake City has a school rating of 76 and Flower Mound's school rating is 84.
To rank the neighborhoods, HomeUnion analyzed the attractiveness of a neighborhood for investing in single-family rentals (SFRs) over five years, as well as school quality.
