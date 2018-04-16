STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

These laundry hacks will keep you from throwing in the towel on dirty clothes

EMBED </>More Videos

These laundry hacks can save you time and headaches. (KTRK)

By
If doing laundry is becoming a load of work, GQ Magazine has five hacks that could help make things easier.

Tip 1: The ice cube trick

All you need is an ice cube and dryer sheet. Put the two items in the dryer, and you'll steam and freshen your clothes in just 10 minutes.

Tip 2: The towel trick

When you're pressed for time, throw a dry towel in the dryer with your load of wet laundry for about 15 to 20 minutes. It dries clothes faster.

Tip 3: The lace trick

Everyone hates the sound of noisy shoes in the dryer, right?

Simply take the laces and close them in the door latch. That takes away all the noise!

Tip 4: The aluminum foil trick

For fluffy towels, toss a balled-up sheet of tin foil in the dryer. It also reduces the static electricity and can be re-used for a month!
Tip 5: The nail file trick

Get dirt that gets caught in suede out by using a nail file.

SEE ALSO: DIY: Save big when you make your own laundry detergent, softener and dryer sheets

EMBED More News Videos

DIY laundry soap

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homestretch your dollarlife hacks
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
DIY: Laundry detergent, softener and dryer sheets
Digital Deal of the Day
Music, movies and Bollywood: Free things to do in Houston
Turn what you buy online into free airline miles
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
DIY: Laundry detergent, softener and dryer sheets
Sink Shroom promises to keep drain clog-free
SPONSORED: ABC13 Earth Day E-cycling Drive
Will buying a box spring for your bed save money over time?
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
'Morally unfit:' Top moments from James Comey's interview on Trump
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting near Pasadena schools
Former First Lady Barbara Bush at home in comfort care
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Show More
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
7 inmates dead and 17 injured after prison fight
HPD: Off-duty sergeant shot burglary suspect at his home in Third Ward
2 men use U-Haul in attempt to smash into gun range
More News