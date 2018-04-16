Tip 1: The ice cube trick
All you need is an ice cube and dryer sheet. Put the two items in the dryer, and you'll steam and freshen your clothes in just 10 minutes.
Tip 2: The towel trick
When you're pressed for time, throw a dry towel in the dryer with your load of wet laundry for about 15 to 20 minutes. It dries clothes faster.
Tip 3: The lace trick
Everyone hates the sound of noisy shoes in the dryer, right?
Simply take the laces and close them in the door latch. That takes away all the noise!
Tip 4: The aluminum foil trick
For fluffy towels, toss a balled-up sheet of tin foil in the dryer. It also reduces the static electricity and can be re-used for a month!
Tip 5: The nail file trick
Get dirt that gets caught in suede out by using a nail file.
SEE ALSO: DIY: Save big when you make your own laundry detergent, softener and dryer sheets