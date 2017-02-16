HOME & GARDEN

In the market for a new home? There are several steps to take before making purchase

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you're in the market for purchasing a home for the first time, there are several steps you want to take.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the most important thing to remember during the process is that you are not alone.

How should you start? What about a realtor or mortgage lender? Take a look at the mistakes and misconceptions to avoid from the BBB:

1. Check and monitor your credit and fix any problems before you start to look at homes
2. Find a home with a monthly payment you can afford
3. Find money to cover any extra expenses
4. Don't let a long lease drag you down

5. Make time to find your perfect home. Don't rush the process
6. Determine a down payment that fits your budget
7. If your realtor doesn't fit your need, give them the boot
8. Communicate/Talk to your lender and realtor
9. Get a home inspection



Building a new home from the ground up? Experts say there are several things you should do. Those tips include using a real estate agent, checking out the builder, researching the community and understanding your floor plan.


Even after you've taken all of these steps, you may still run into issues with your home builder. Anthony and Jessica Gruetzmacher moved into a DR Horton home in Texas. Two years after they closed on their 2,500 square foot home, the couple was still fighting to get repairs the builder promised within days of their 2014 closing.

Their experience sparked an investigation with ABC13's Ted Oberg and across the nation with ABC News' Brian Ross.

EMBED More News Videos

Full interview with Brian Ross about ABC News investigation



The issues that the Gruetzmacher's experienced are a problem that many have faced. Some homeowners have seen a plethora of issues with the fight against their builder landing in court.

FRIDAY ON ABC13 AT 10PM: Ted Oberg investigates a dispute between several homeowners in Bellaire and their collective frustrations with a local builder.
Related Topics:
homehomebetter business bureauHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
ABC13 Investigates: How to get builders to keep promises
HOME & GARDEN
#Lifehack: Welcome to the exciting world of black pepper
Cleaning Week: The secret to magic eraser sponges
How to pick a contractor for your home
Cleaning Week: Best vacuum buys
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Boys rescue young girl from drowning in creek
TX lawmaker wants you to stop using this emoji
Teens lost in woods rescued by deputies
Students work to give teacher with cancer last wish
A look at why repeat offenders aren't kept behind bars
Teacher accused of pelting student with dodgeball
Man sought in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Show More
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
Liberty Co. constable may have severe head injuries
Deputy proves disability not roadblock to police work
Fact vs. fiction: What happens during ICE raids
What you need to know about Harris Co.'s pot policy
More News
Photos
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
More Photos