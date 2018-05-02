STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

How to sell out at your next garage sale

If you're hosting a garage sale before summer really heats up, here's how to sell out.

First, advertise free snacks. Free food will set your sale apart from others and eating free food will keep people there longer.

Second, plan your yard sale close to the 1st or 15th of the month when most people get paid.

Third, advertise in local Facebook garage sale groups. Consider a pre-sale time for people to swing by before the crowds show up.

Fourth, try to accept credit or debit cards. Get a Square device to read through a smart phone or tablet.

Fifth, price to sell. Consider slashing 50 percent everything in the last hour or two to really get merchandise moving.
