What completes this richly detailed Mediterranean-inspired home that was built to amaze? A Spurs themed basketball court of course!While some here in Houston may think the logo diminishes the value, Rockets fan may still be interested in the property as long as they can paint over that gaudy Spur.In addition to 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and 2 half baths, the home also offers a beach-entry pool with spa and cascading rock waterfall, a putting green with chipping and tee-off areas, as well as sand traps, a gated wine cellar and a hidden room with dual safes.Have almost $2.2 million to spend? Then this unique can be your home, just please paint over the Spurs logo.