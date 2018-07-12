TURN TO TED

Turn to Ted: Furniture delivery goes wrong

EMBED </>More Videos

A scratch appears on the floor of a customer. (KTRK)

By and Chris Nocera
HOUSTON, Texas --
Clarissa Nadrie's west Houston home sat under water for 11 days after Harvey.

"We had four feet of water in here. We were rescued by boat, just like many others," Nadrie said.

Once all that water cleared out, the walls had to be replaced, the floors, the cabinets, appliances - all redone. And when she thought it was all finally finished, the furniture that was supposed to tie it all together ended up setting her back.

"He just pushed it over the floor and that scratched the entire floor," Nadrie said.

Clarissa told us the delivery team sent by Rooms To Go scratched the floor, dented the walls and confusingly tried to massage a piece of a sectional through a small garage door.

"The frame itself took a beating and of course the door itself," Nadrie said.

Her contractors said it needed to be replaced. But when she called Rooms To Go, it didn't go so well. She got three different answers: we're not responsible, we'll pay $250, we'll pay only $750.

Her estimates were twice as much. So she called us.

"Everything changed," Nadrie said. "They called and they told me that they're going to pay in full."

After we got involved, Rooms To Go agreed to review the claim. They initially blamed it on an outsourced delivery crew, but never tried to avoid responsibility once we called saying they vetted the claim and offered a full repair to take care of their customers.

One thing that helped Clarisa: she documented everything, took photos, got repair estimates and had it all available to show both the store and us.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hometurn to tedconsumer concernsfurniture
TURN TO TED
Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates
Broken TV? Turn to Ted team fixes delivery issue
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Elderly couple says van repossessed without warning
More turn to ted
HOME & GARDEN
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
13 Investigates finds red flags in home elevation company's past
6 ways to use PVC pipe that you may not have known about
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
53 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News