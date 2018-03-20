WOODWAY, Texas (KTRK) --Now is your chance to own a home remodeled by HGTV fan favorites Chip and Joanna Gaines.
A house that was featured on Season 4 of the couple's show "Fixer Upper" is for sale in Woodway, just outside Waco.
The listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is for anyone who loves farmhouse charm.
The house, at just over 1700 square feet, sits on almost half an acre and features a dog run and patio on the lot.
If high-end appliances and marble countertops are your must-haves, this home apparently has those, too.
The house can be yours for $260,000.
