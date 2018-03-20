EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3169577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna announce new HGTV series

Now is your chance to own a home remodeled by HGTV fan favorites Chip and Joanna Gaines.A house that was featured on Season 4 of the couple's show "Fixer Upper" is for sale in Woodway, just outside Waco.The listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is for anyone who loves farmhouse charm.The house, at just over 1700 square feet, sits on almost half an acre and features a dog run and patio on the lot.If high-end appliances and marble countertops are your must-haves, this home apparently has those, too.The house can be yours for $260,000.