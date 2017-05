Give your home a tax-free energy boost this weekend

Air conditioners (sales price must be $6,000 or less)

Refrigerators (sales price must be $2,000 or less)

Ceiling fans

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

Clothes washers

Dishwashers

Dehumidifiers

Programmable thermostats

Water heaters

Clothes dryers

Freezers

Stoves

Attic fans

Heat pumps

Wine refrigerators

Kegerators

Beverage chillers

The dog days of summer are fast approaching, so the time is now to upgrade your old appliances to newer, more energy-efficient models -- and if you buy them this weekend, you could save some cash!As part of the annual Texas Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday, sales tax will not be assessed on the purchase, rental or lease of the following Energy Star-certified appliances: According to the state comptroller , delivery, handling and transportation charges imposed by a seller are included in the sale price. If, for example, a retailer charges $100 for delivery on a $5,950 air conditioning unit, sales tax would still be assessed, as the total price exceeds the $6,000 limit.Even if they are Energy Star-certified, the following appliances do not qualify: