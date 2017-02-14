The washing machine is one of the hardest working appliances in your home. Load after load - it takes a beating. But what you don't see after all those washes is the buildup of mold, and it could leave your clothes smelling musty.Getting rid of the mold might be too tough to take out, even with some cleaners.Kill the mold and bacteria with a about a cup of bleach and run it on hot water wash. Then, put in two cups of vinegar and one cup of baking soda.Once you have properly cleaned your washing machine, it's time to focus on removing that musty stain from laundry like towels and workout gear. This type of laundry absorbs a lot of moisture.All you have to do is fill your washing machine tub with water, then add one cup Borax and one cup of vinegar. Wash as directed.1. Run a sanitary cycle using one cup bleach in the hottest temperature.2. Run another cycle using one cup Arm and Hammer baking soda and two cups vinegar in a regular cycle.3. Wipe down and leave lid open to air dry.4. Be sure to regularly clean every month so your buildup doesn't get out of control.