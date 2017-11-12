ROAD TO RECOVERY

Get ready: Curbside recycling begins tomorrow in Houston

Curbside recycling pick up is set to resume on Nov. 13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If your recycling has been an issue since Hurricane Harvey, don't worry.

Curbside recycling pick up is set to resume on Monday after being suspended for more than two months. The city sent information about the collection last week.

"B Week" collection will begin on Monday, and "A Week" collection will start Nov. 20.

The city urges people to place the following items in their green recycling bins:

  • Paper
  • Cardboard
  • Clean food cartons
  • Plastic containers #1-5 and #7
  • Aluminum cans and bimetal cans


To see a more detailed list of accepted items, visit the department's website here.

Remember that glass is not accepted in the curbside containers, but it can be recycled at all city recycling drop-off locations.

Other things to remember:

  • No Hurricane Harvey debris should be in the recycling cart
  • Recycling should be loose and not bagged in the cart
  • Junk waste and yard waste services remain suspended until further notice
  • All city drop-off locations continue to work on a 7 day schedule until further notice
  • The recycling collection schedule is found here: http://www.houstontx.gov/solidwaste/Recycle_Cal.pdf


