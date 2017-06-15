HOME & GARDEN

For sale: Purr-fect palace for the ultimate cat lover

CONCHO, Arizona (KTRK) --
One Arizona woman has decided to sell her very uniquely decorated home.

Sitting on 20 acres of land, this eccentric full log side custom home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. In the kitchen, there are custom hardwood cabinets accented with river rocks.

As for the rest of the house? Let's say it is very cat friendly. The owner has decorated every inch of the house with stuffed cat toys, cat beds and play-sets, and even has a cat toilet flusher.

The owner lives in this house with her two pet cats, and has spent the last 25 years decorating the house for their pleasure.
