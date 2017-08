1 cup if water

1 tsp alcohol

1 tsp fabric softener

Ironing might be a hassle for some people, especially if you're in a hurry. But there's a cheap and quick way to get the wrinkles out.You can make your own wrinkle releaser, and for the price of one product, you can make dozens of bottles.Here's what you need:Mix up the ingredients in a spray bottle. Spray it on a wrinkled shirt and fluff it out.