HOME & GARDEN

Cutting the cord? These TV antenna tips can get you free HD channels

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports explains how to get the best TV antenna reception and free channels. (KTRK)

If you're thinking about cutting the cord and using an HD TV antenna instead, you don't have to break the bank for a good one.

Consumer Reports tested ten indoor antennas and discovered two things. Antennas placed near a window work best and where you live also matters.

"If you live in a very mountainous area or live in a city and there are a lot of buildings that obstruct the signal, then you may have a tougher time than somebody who is in a plain or in a neighborhood where there aren't a lot of tall buildings," said Jim Willcox, a Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

If you're having trouble getting good reception, Consumer Reports recommends placing the antenna high or in an upstairs room or attic.

Try a few different locations and rescan to see where you get the most channels.

Keep in mind, you may have to try other models to find the best one for where you live. The models Consumer Reports tested range in price from $8 - $80.

Finding where the nearest TV transmitter is may also help you get more free channels.

Check the FCC's reception map for transmitters on its site.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeconsumerconsumer reportstelevision
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Check your kitchen: Slicers recalled due to laceration hazard
How to sell everything at your next garage sale
Ceiling fan being recalled because blades could fall
Don't have a green thumb? Try these tips for a lush lawn
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Woman stabbed more than 15 times at bus stop in SE Houston
$25 toll total for a trip on the Grand Parkway
Wet smash and grab: Thieves ram truck into Walgreens, break pipe
No one hurt in tank fire at plant in La Porte
"I don't think they care if I died": Injured officers say benefits denied
Necropsy confirms cause of death for puppy in United overhead bin
Microblading eyebrows can lead to infection
Parking lot spat escalates into racial rant
Show More
Get paid to travel the world
Woman says her Ninja blender blew up while making salsa
Night of violence ends in deadly triple shooting
Kidnapping victim relieved attack suspect behind bars
Police use stun gun on nurse who refused to leave ER
More News