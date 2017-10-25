HOME & GARDEN

Curbside recycling to return after being suspended due to Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're recycling has been an issue for months, don't worry.

Curbside recycling pick up is set to resume on Nov. 13. The city sent information about the collection Wednesday morning.

Recycling has been put on hold for more than two months due to Hurricane Harvey.

"B Week" collection will begin Nov. 13, and "A Week" collection will start Nov. 20.

The city urges people to place the following items in their green recycling bins: Paper, cardboard, clean food cartons, plastic containers #1-5 and #7, aluminum cans and bimetal cans.

To see a more detailed list of accepted items, visit the department's website here.

Remember that glass is not accepted in the curbside containers, but it can be recycled at all city recycling drop-off locations.

Other things to remember:

  • No Hurricane Harvey debris should be in the recycling cart
  • Recycling should be loose and not bagged in the cart
  • Junk waste and yard waste services remain suspended until further notice
  • All city drop-off locations continue to work on a 7 day schedule until further notice
  • The recycling collection schedule is found here: http://www.houstontx.gov/solidwaste/Recycle_Cal.pdf


