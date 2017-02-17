HOUSTON (KTRK) --Your car can get messy, and getting it cleaned can get a little pricey.
We've got a cheap solution for you that will get rid of any stains inside of your car.
We used a Shout for laundry and a homemade product, the same do-it-yourself solution that we used for carpet cleaning.
We found that make-up and food stains on the interior of the car were easily removed with both products.
DIY stain remover recipe:
2 ounces of hydrogen peroxide
1 ounce of Dawn dishwashing liquid
Shake it up in spray bottle. Be sure to spot test the cleaner in a discreet area to be sure there are no reactions.
