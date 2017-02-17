STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

How to spot clean the interior of your car

We are wrapping up Cleaning Week with how to spot clean the inside of your car. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Your car can get messy, and getting it cleaned can get a little pricey.

We've got a cheap solution for you that will get rid of any stains inside of your car.

We used a Shout for laundry and a homemade product, the same do-it-yourself solution that we used for carpet cleaning.
Patricia Lopez tests two store bought carpet cleaners and one DIY concoction on tough stains.



We found that make-up and food stains on the interior of the car were easily removed with both products.

DIY stain remover recipe:


2 ounces of hydrogen peroxide
1 ounce of Dawn dishwashing liquid

Shake it up in spray bottle. Be sure to spot test the cleaner in a discreet area to be sure there are no reactions.

Click here to see more Cleaning Week solutions and tips.
