Your car can get messy, and getting it cleaned can get a little pricey.We've got a cheap solution for you that will get rid of any stains inside of your car.We used a Shout for laundry and a homemade product, the same do-it-yourself solution that we used for carpet cleaning We found that make-up and food stains on the interior of the car were easily removed with both products.2 ounces of hydrogen peroxide1 ounce of Dawn dishwashing liquidShake it up in spray bottle. Be sure to spot test the cleaner in a discreet area to be sure there are no reactions.