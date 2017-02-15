STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Picking the best vacuum and keeping it in tip top shape

The vacuum is probably one of the appliances in the home that you can't live with out. With pets, kids and messes, it can definitely get a lot of use each week.

Glitter, pet hair, dirt and dust - it all lives deep within your carpet. And not all vacuum cleaners are created equal, so that's why the price range is so wide with some as low as $50 and up to $1,500.

Whatever you decide to buy, you must consider that maintenance is key to keeping your machine working well for a long time.

Be sure to change the filter once a year. When it comes to replacing the bags, it's recommended that you do that every once a month, more or less often, depending on how many times you vacuum.

Also, make sure you clean the brushes of the vacuum periodically.

Here are some of the best buys rated by Consumer Reports:

Miele Dynamic U1 Cat & Dog vacuum cleaner

This 22-pound upright from Miele is $650.00. It bag-equipped and has suction control, a brush on/off switch, and a 40-foot, manual-wind cord.

Kenmore Elite Pet Friendly 31150 vacuum cleaner


This 21-pound upright from Kenmore is $315 and bag-equipped with suction control, HEPA filtration, a brush on/off switch, and a 35-foot, manual-wind cord.

Hoover WindTunnel Max UH30600 vacuum cleaner

The Hoover is $150. It is a 17 pound upright, bag-equipped and has a brush on/off switch and a 29-foot, manual-wind cord.
