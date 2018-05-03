HOME & GARDEN

Check your kitchen: Slicers recalled due to laceration hazard

If you have a slicer in your kitchen, you may want to double-check that it's not part of this recall.

Premier Kitchen Products is recalling the Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers after reports the small blades can come off, posing a laceration hazard.

There are no reports of injuries so far. However, anyone with the product should immediately stop using it.

The slicers were sold at various stores, including HomeGoods, Kohl's, Macy's, Marshall's and Target. About 19,000 of them are being recalled.

The Sharper Image slicer's model number is 12SP1006. The Frigidaire slicer's model number is 12EP203.

If you have one of these products, you can get a refund. Contact Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 or email recall@pkpny.com for instructions from the company on how to receive a $15 gift card.

For a further description of the affected products, go to this website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeproduct recallsrecallkitchen products
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
How to sell everything at your next garage sale
Ceiling fan being recalled because blades could fall
Don't have a green thumb? Try these tips for a lush lawn
Woman puts oven maker in the hot seat after problems with product
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
No one hurt in tank fire at plant in La Porte
Night of violence ends in deadly triple shooting
Kidnapping victim relieved attack suspect behind bars
"I don't think they care if I died": Injured officers say benefits denied
Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
Driver stunned to see kangaroo bouncing along Sweeny roadway
Houston Rockets drop game 2 to Utah Jazz; series tied
Astros shut out for 2nd straight game vs Yankees, 4-0
Show More
No time to cook? Your guide to meal prep on a budget
Digital Deal of the Day
Judge sets bond for Houston mom accused of abandoning children
JJ Watt Foundation gives $10,000 to Baytown middle school
Pot-infused candy among items seized in California drug bust
More News