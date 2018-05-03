STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Cheap and easy ways to help sell your home quickly

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some simple ways to touch up your home without spending a lot.

By
If you're looking to sell your home, here are five simple touch-ups to make a big impact without spending a lot.

First - repaint with modern colors.
Gray, ivory and beige are pretty standard.
But this year's "it" colors are purple, olive green and sage.

Next - change those light fixtures.
Really "in" this year are pendant lighting, Edison bulbs or simple recessed lighting.

Third - update your hardware.
New door knobs, drawer pulls, locks and handles can really give an updated look.

Fourth - reface your appliances.
Use peel and stick stainless steel or marble contact paper to give those old or yellowing appliances a new look without replacing them.

Finally - this is my favorite.
If you can't afford a new front door, install a kick plate.
A new kick plate is an instant way to add visual appeal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homestretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
No time to cook? Your guide to meal prep on a budget
How to sell everything at your next garage sale
Guys on the go: What to do to make morning routines smoother
Want to save money? Gas up your car on Monday
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
Cutting the cord? TV antenna tips to get you free HD channels
Check your kitchen: Slicers recalled due to laceration hazard
How to sell everything at your next garage sale
Ceiling fan being recalled because blades could fall
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Police identify mother stabbed 15 times at METRO bus stop
Twitter asks users to change passwords due to bug
Sex assault suspect caught on camera attacking woman
Spring ISD teacher's aide caught hitting student across head
Klein ISD police investigating claims of inappropriate relationship
Video shows officer kicking cuffed suspect in head
Astros close Yankees series with blown save in 6-5 loss
New details in 2 sex assaults hours apart in Montgomery Co.
Show More
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on school track
1 in critical condition after shooting at Nashville mall
Teacher believed to be on the run with 16-year-old student
Police: Alleged molester locked girl in bedroom with screwdriver
Trooper stopped driver and let her go before deadly crash
More News