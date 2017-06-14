HOME & GARDEN

Would you buy a house decorated with cats?

EMBED </>More Videos

One Arizona woman has decided to sell her very uniquely decorated home. (KTRK)

CONCHO, Arizona (KTRK) --
One Arizona woman has decided to sell her very uniquely decorated home.

Sitting on 20 acres of land, this eccentric full log side custom home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. In the kitchen, there are custom hardwood cabinets accented with river rocks.

As for the rest of the house? Let's say it is very cat friendly. The owner has decorated every inch of the house with stuffed cat toys, cat beds and play-sets, and even has a cat toilet flusher.

The owner lives in this house with her two pet cats, and has spent the last 25 years decorating the house for their pleasure.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
homecatspetshomeArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance
PHOTOS: Houston home buyers enchanted by metal
Give your home a tax-free energy boost this weekend
Clean your kitchen with items already in your pantry
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
10-month-old boy killed during shooting in SW Houston
600+ students to be tested for TB at George Bush HS
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 minutes of terror in Virginia
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Dog suffers injuries after abuse in Montgomery County
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
Show More
Psychic hit by car says he didn't see it coming
Robbery suspect kills dog during home invasion
Paternity suit claims Denny's suspect had drug, anger issues
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Teen dies after being shot by twin brother
More News
Top Video
600+ students to be tested for TB at George Bush HS
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
The Menil Collection closing for renovation
Psychic hit by car says he didn't see it coming
More Video