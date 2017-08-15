HOME & GARDEN

South Houston neighbors work to help elderly neighbor after eviction

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
South Houston residents are working to help their elderly neighbor after his recent eviction.

George Brown, 82, had lived in his home on Avenue I for 54 years. Now, half a century of his possessions are scattered across his lawn.

"I really don't know what I'm gonna do," Brown said.

According to Brown, his ordeal began six years ago when he took out a loan on his home. He said the interest rate increased, causing him to fall behind on his payments.

Brown hasn't been able to pay for nearly two years.

His case went to court, and arrangements were made for him to catch up on his payments, but he ran out of time.

Last Thursday, constables served an eviction notice and the loan company sent crews to empty out the house.

The big shocker, however, came when all of Brown's belongings were left out front and on the side of his house, in the driveway and the backyard.

"It was all inside. You really didn't see it outside," said William Lambert, Brown's friend.

Now, friends and neighbors are helping Brown sift through his belongings. They're loading the precious items into a truck and throwing away or selling the rest of his possessions.

For those helping out, finding Brown somewhere to live has been the hardest part of the ordeal. For now, he lives out of his late-model Cadillac, where he can watch over a lifetime of belongings and figure out what to do next.

"It's depressing for me and it's unfortunate," added Lambert. "We're trying to help him, but maybe somebody out there can do something for him."

