4 ways to save on a down payment for a home

Consumer Expert Chelsey Hernandez has four easy ways to save for a down payment on a home. (KTRK)

Spring is the time of year when many people in Houston shop for a home.

But if you're still only thinking about buying a home, here's what you can do to help you save for a down payment.

1. Set-up automatic deposits into your savings account. Schedule them right after paydays so you don't even miss the money.

If you can't do automatic deposits, set a reminder to transfer money every two weeks.

2. Try a round-off app.

Apps like Acorns and Clarity Money round off your transactions and either invest your money or add it to a savings account.

3. Cut down on extra spending. Skip to-go coffees and eating out.

4. Make spring cleaning pay you. If you're planning to de-clutter, turn your trash into cash.

Sell your old stuff on Facebook, Craigslist or consignment apps like Letgo and Offer Up.
