The scandal involving sexual assault in Hollywood appears to be widening, as the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating more cases involving industry elite than originally thought.The department is investigating 22 suspected sex crime cases linked to the entertainment industry according to a high-level source inside the LAPD.The agency has also taken 28 "courtesy reports" of incidents - possible crimes that happened outside of LAPD's jurisdiction - and sent them to appropriate police departments.The new details come the same day "Girls" creator Lena Dunham is apologizing for defending a writer of her show against sexual assault allegations. According to The Wrap, a "Girls" writer is being investigated by the LAPD, suspected of raping an actress when she was just 17.Dunham posted a statement on Twitter after backlash over her earlier comments, saying in part:"Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship with the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case. We apologize to any women who have been disappointed."