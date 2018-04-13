HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Unexpected official Scrabble words for National Scrabble Day

EMBED </>More Videos

In honor of National Scrabble Day, here are some unexpected official scrabble words.

April 13 is National Scrabble Day, so to celebrate here is a list of unexpected official Scrabble words along with their point value (not including bonuses). All of the words are from The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.

VLOG - 8 points
MEME - 8 Points
SELFIE - 9 Points
DUBSTEP - 12 points
HASHTAG - 14 points

BROMANCE - 14 points
FRENEMY - 15 points
SEXTING - 15 points
CAKEHOLE - 17 points
CHILLAX - 19 Points
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesgameseducationdistractionbuzzworthy
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
'Fortnite' frenzy takes over gaming world
Channel your inner Viking with axe throwing in Houston
New Go Kart track lets you race like the pros
Teen with Down syndrome sinks half-court backwards shot
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Dentist accused of abusing patient, told him 'You're so cute'
Show More
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
Here's what replaced the iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
Burger Challenge: Can you eat a 6-pound burger in 60 minutes?
Fun facts about the number 13
Digital Deal of the Day
More News