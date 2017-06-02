OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

31st annual AIA 2017 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The 30th Annual AIA Sandcastle event held Saturday, August 20, 2016 on East Beach in Galveston TX.</span></div>
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dozens of teams of architects, designers and engineers are carting their shovels and buckets to Galveston's East Beach this Saturday for the 31st annual AIA Sandcastle Competition.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images from last year's event.

Their creative sand creations are the result of months of work and planning. But before anyone is awarded the prized Golden Bucket, you can count on a day of family fun in the sun. The public is encouraged to begin arriving around 9 a.m. to watch the competition. Be sure to wear your swimsuit and bring plenty of sunscreen. Parking at East Beach Galveston is $15, cash only. Additional parking and shuttle buses will be available from Stewart Beach. Allow extra time for traffic and parking.

Feel free to bring your own picnic. Unlike most of Galveston's beaches, alcohol is permitted at East Beach. The beach also features restrooms, showers, chairs and umbrella rentals.

There are rain showers in the forecast. ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says thundershowers will start to develop early in the day, peaking in the mid-afternoon. If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

The judging of the sculptures is rated on originality of concept, artistic execution, technical difficulty, carving technique and utilization of the site. In addition to the highest honor of the Golden Bucket, awards are given in several categories, including Best Traditional, Best Architectural, Most Lifelike/Realistic, as well as best team t-shirt design, best team signage, best costume and public favorite.

The Houston Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has been hosting this competition since 1986. The AIA SandCastle Competition is a fund-raising event for AIA Houston and ArCH Foundation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiescompetitionbeachesout and about with abc13Galveston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Can you build a better sandcastle?
PHOTOS: Bathing Beauties rock vintage swimwear
Bathing Beauties heat up Galveston Island
Art Cars are keeping it weird
Where are the best beaches?
OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13
How to have fun in Houston on a rainy day
Third Coast restaurant serving up refined dining
Who can help you throw the best party in Houston
12 amusement, water parks to visit in Texas this summer
More out and about with abc13
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Couple to start marathon as single people, finish as husband and wife
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
#Lifehack: Unexpected uses for WD-40
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
3 police officers wounded in Laredo shootout
Woodlands student reports sexual assault near campus
Police: Mother charged after stroller shoved down stairs
Pranksters play drinking game in middle of Houston traffic
Kathy Griffin: Trump 'broke me' after Twitter snafu
Dodging scattered downpours this weekend
The Woodlands man returns home from Dominican prison
Show More
Who can help you throw the best party in Houston
5 self-defense tips every woman should know
Deadly Denny's fight under investigation
Student talent show ends with drag performance
Tuna recalled after testing showed hepatitis A virus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
More Photos