HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Boat show is here, but it's not just for boat lovers.

In addition to the many different types and styles of boats, this year's show also include items for people just looking to get out of the house. There will be exhibits showcasing fishing, water sports gear and accessories for boating.

Aside from activities on the water, outdoor furniture, vacation getaways, clothing and jewelry will also be available for purchase.

This year's boat show will also be kid-friendly. An 18-wheeler will be converted into a 4,000 gallon fishing tank where kids will get a chance to fish for live bass. Children can also get a chance to catch a rainbow trout at Fish-O-Rama, and many other events.

You can visit the boat show at the NRG Center. Times for the show are below:

-June 15-16 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
-June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
-June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Kids five and under are free. Ticket windows will open 30 minutes before the show opens and close 30 minutes before the show closes. Only cash will be accepted at the ticket windows.

Parking is available onsite for $12 a day.

