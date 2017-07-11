HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Smart helmet with handlebars lets kids steer parents

Smart helmet with handlebars lets kids steer parents: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2017. (WPVI)

If yelling "Go left!" or "Faster!" when on mom or dad's shoulders isn't enough for your assertive kid - we have just the thing for them.

It's called the Piggyback Driver and it's a smart helmet with handlebars.

The toy allows your child to steer their human using a series of vibrations that tell the "parental pony" which way to go.

The piggyback driver also comes equipped with turn signals, a horn and a turbo button designed to motivate the child's ride to kick in into high-gear with a series of lights and sounds.

The only problem? You can't buy one yet.

The people behind the helmet say they're looking for partners to help them with production.
