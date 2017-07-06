Austin has hosted many high profile events over the years, but the best is yet to come.The U.S. Quidditch Cup will be held at Round Rock in 2018.Yes, you read that correctly. The same sport played by young wizards in training in the Harry Potter books and films is coming to Austin.Quidditch combines rugby, basketball, and dodge ball while players fly around on broomsticks (only in the movies).In the past, two Austin teams have won four national quidditch championships between them.