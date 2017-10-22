HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Pumpkin Regatta has farmers racing gourds

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin regatta in Oregon. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 22, 2017. (WPVI)

Pumpkin farmers in Oregon have found something else to do with the giant gourds they grow. They turn them into boats.

On Saturday, they took part in the 14th annual Pumpkin Regatta with many in costume.

The first heat pitted growers and sponsors against each other.

There were also races for police officers, firefighters and members of the public.

The event drew thousands of people, despite heavy rain.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
hobbiesu.s. & worldpumpkinregatta
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
This record-breaking Game Boy really plays
Finalists named for next class of Toy Hall of Fame
8 Houston Instagram spots you haven't seen
Giant video game collection sells for $20,000
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
Kate and Justin share sweet moment after Astros win
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
The 2005 World Series Astros: Where are they now?
Show More
Jose Altuve gets proper champagne shower after team win
Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion
1 killed, 2 others injured in SE Houston shooting
Local company supports NFL teams with H-Town pride
Altuve pops in on event to benefit American Cancer Society
More News
Top Video
Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
What Houston was like in 2005
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
More Video