NEW STATION ALERT: This week we install 4 new BCycle stations at Jury Assembly, Emancipation Park, Baldwin Park & Moody Park! #bikeshare pic.twitter.com/xA10LykdpI — Houston BCycle (@HoustonBCycle) June 13, 2017

