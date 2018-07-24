STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

How to use your hobbies to make extra cash

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how to turn your hobby into a side hustle.

If you're looking for ways to earn some extra cash, try making your hobbies work for you.

For instance, if you love to take photographs, invest in a camera and hire yourself out to take wedding photos, graduation photos, and family portraits.

What if you're an up-and-coming make-up artist? Set aside your Saturdays to do make-up for brides or bridesmaids on their wedding days.

You've probably heard of people flipping houses. But if you can't afford to flip a house, why not flip a small RV or camper?

You can buy an old camper, remodel it, and sell it for a profit.

You can also sell your old shoes online, especially if you have shoes that you only wore once or ended up not liking after that impulse buy.

Head to eBay, Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace to make up the money for that regretful purchase.

Finally, if you still have those old college notes, sell them!

Websites like studysoup.com will buy your notes. You apply, upload your notes and see what the website is willing to pay.

It may not be much, but a few bucks are great for stuff you'd probably throw away anyway.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
