How to celebrate Free Fishing Day

That doesn't mean, however, that all restrictions are lifted. Some size and quantity limits still apply. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's minimum lengths and daily caps on amounts are still in place Saturday. See the list here.
Check out the full list of state parks ideal for family fishing excursions here.
In the Houston metro area, here's a short list of public places to cast your rod:
- Needville: Brazos Bend State Park, 979-553-5102
- Galveston: Galveston Island State Park, 409-737-1222
- Huntsville: Huntsville State Park (936) 295-5644
- LaPorte: San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, 281-479-2431
- Houston: Sheldon Lake SP & WMA, 281-456-2800
- San Felipe: Stephen F. Austin SP, 979-885-3613
