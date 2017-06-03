HOBBIES & INTERESTS

How to celebrate Free Fishing Day

In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, Saturday June 3 will be a "Free Fishing Day" in Texas. (Photos Courtesy, Brad Doyle/Bradley's Guide Service)

In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, Saturday June 3 will be a "Free Fishing Day" in Texas. That means you won't be required to have a license to fish in this state's public waters.

That doesn't mean, however, that all restrictions are lifted. Some size and quantity limits still apply. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's minimum lengths and daily caps on amounts are still in place Saturday. See the list here.
Check out the full list of state parks ideal for family fishing excursions here.

In the Houston metro area, here's a short list of public places to cast your rod:
  • Needville: Brazos Bend State Park, 979-553-5102
  • Galveston: Galveston Island State Park, 409-737-1222
  • Huntsville: Huntsville State Park (936) 295-5644
  • LaPorte: San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, 281-479-2431
  • Houston: Sheldon Lake SP & WMA, 281-456-2800
  • San Felipe: Stephen F. Austin SP, 979-885-3613

