How to celebrate Free Fishing Day

Needville: Brazos Bend State Park, 979-553-5102

Galveston: Galveston Island State Park, 409-737-1222

Huntsville: Huntsville State Park (936) 295-5644

LaPorte: San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, 281-479-2431

Houston: Sheldon Lake SP & WMA, 281-456-2800

San Felipe: Stephen F. Austin SP, 979-885-3613

In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, Saturday June 3 will be a "Free Fishing Day" in Texas. That means you won't be required to have a license to fish in this state's public waters.That doesn't mean, however, that all restrictions are lifted. Some size and quantity limits still apply. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's minimum lengths and daily caps on amounts are still in place Saturday. See the list here