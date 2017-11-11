MANHATTAN, New York --It's not something you expect in the middle of Times Square, but a miniature golf course sits atop a New York City rooftop bar.
Don't be fooled by its amusement park look, Moxy Hotel's Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge is certainly not child's play.
The naughty hot spot's main attraction is its putt-putt course called "Foreplay," which features life-size cartoon animal sculptures in suggestive poses on the green.
You'll also find carousel seating, state fair-inspired foods like lobster rolls and carnival burgers and a stellar view of the Empire State Building.
And don't worry about the frigid temperatures. There is a retractable roof to keep you warm during the winter months.
In case you've enjoyed too many rounds, the venue offers 19 "crashpads," starting from $99 a night.
Moxy Hotel's Magic Hour Rooftop & Bar is located at 485 7th Ave. (at 36th St.) in Times Square.
