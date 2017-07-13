CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Chevron Houston Marathon currently 70 percent full for 2018

The Aramco Half Marathon has officially sold out for 2018. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you were still on the fence about whether or not to pound 26.2 miles of pavement this coming January, it's time to make moves! The Chevron Houston Marathon is 70 percent full.

The full marathon costs $150, and registration is available online.

The Aramco Half Marathon officially sold out last month.

READ MORE: Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018

If you weren't lucky enough to snag one of the 13,500 spots in the half, there is still a way to get involved in the race.

The marathon's Run For a Reason program is still open. Participants must commit to raising at least $500 to benefit one of the marathon committee's partner charities, but they will be guaranteed entry into the full or half marathon.

PHOTOS: Athletes hit the street in 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon
