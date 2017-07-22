Bayou City Flyers hold first local event since 2015 flood

"It's a labor of love, not a toy," jokingly said R/C Bayou City Flyers president Fernando Delgado.More than 50 pilot enthusiasts from around the country participated in Saturday's Warbird event hosted by Houston's local Bayou City Flyers.A B-17 bomber, P-51 Mustangs, vintage WW1 flyers and an F-16 jet were among the more than 200 aircraft at the event.It's been a few years since Bayou City Flyers has put on such an event. The 146 members had to wait months for the 2015 Memorial Day floodwaters to recede to see the damage to Scobee field.Delgado said that members rebuilt the clubhouse and raised it several feet. They also made improvements to runway and field.Scobee field was dedicated to Dick Scobee, who was one of the astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger Shuttle explosion."History is important to our members. Last year was the 30th anniversary of the Challenger tragedy and we knew it was important to fix the airfield," said Delgado.Many of the Bayou City Flyers are current and former military veterans. They are history buffs and details are very important. From the nicknames of the planes to pilot clothes and the plane's "kill" decals, each and every detail is meticulously done.Bayou City Flyer members are flying almost every weekend. The cost of such a hobby will run the average enthusiast around $2,500, and some of the more seasoned planes -- such as the F-16 jet -- can range up to $15,000 or more.Delgado said he has encouraged his members to let even youngsters take the controls and teach them the skills.