HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Bayou City Flyers hold first local event since 2015 flood

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 50 pilot enthusiasts from around the country participated in Saturday's Warbird Event hosted by Houston's local Bayou City Flyers (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"It's a labor of love, not a toy," jokingly said R/C Bayou City Flyers president Fernando Delgado.

More than 50 pilot enthusiasts from around the country participated in Saturday's Warbird event hosted by Houston's local Bayou City Flyers.

A B-17 bomber, P-51 Mustangs, vintage WW1 flyers and an F-16 jet were among the more than 200 aircraft at the event.

It's been a few years since Bayou City Flyers has put on such an event. The 146 members had to wait months for the 2015 Memorial Day floodwaters to recede to see the damage to Scobee field.

Delgado said that members rebuilt the clubhouse and raised it several feet. They also made improvements to runway and field.

Scobee field was dedicated to Dick Scobee, who was one of the astronauts killed in the 1986 Challenger Shuttle explosion.

"History is important to our members. Last year was the 30th anniversary of the Challenger tragedy and we knew it was important to fix the airfield," said Delgado.

Many of the Bayou City Flyers are current and former military veterans. They are history buffs and details are very important. From the nicknames of the planes to pilot clothes and the plane's "kill" decals, each and every detail is meticulously done.

Bayou City Flyer members are flying almost every weekend. The cost of such a hobby will run the average enthusiast around $2,500, and some of the more seasoned planes -- such as the F-16 jet -- can range up to $15,000 or more.

Delgado said he has encouraged his members to let even youngsters take the controls and teach them the skills.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
hobbiesaviationout and about with abc13fun stuffairplaneHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Selfie fail destroys $200K worth of art at LA exhibit
Chevron Houston Marathon currently 70 percent full
Smart helmet with handlebars lets kids steer parents
Seekers get ready! The Quidditch Cup is coming
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Heavy downpours taking aim at Houston this weekend
John Heard, 'Home Alone' and 'The Sopranos' star, dead at 71
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
Father, 2 kids killed in crash in NE Houston
Teens may face charge after watching man drown
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
HPD officer praised for response to shooting
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Show More
Family of missing teen fisherman sues other boy's family
Linkin Park cancels tour in wake of frontman's death
US fines American, Frontier and Delta over rule violations
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
Deputies: Chase suspect kills self after beltway pursuit
More News
Top Video
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Linkin Park cancels tour in wake of frontman's death
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
3 ways to fall back in love with your ponytail
More Video