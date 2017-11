A North Carolina boy's wish to be a UPS driver came true in the most adorable way.UPS driver Kellie Martin started delivering to the Walker family's home in Forest City, North Carolina about a year ago.She made fast friends with 5-year-old James.When she found out James wanted to be just like her, she entered him into a contest to win his own tiny UPS truck.And since he's won, he hasn't stopped driving it.