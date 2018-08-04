Have you ever wanted to learn to sew, make pottery or weld? How about trying out 3D printers or laser cutters?
There is a creative space in Houston's East End where you can learn to make just about anything! TXRX Labs has a machine shop, a wood shop, art space and much more. It's inspiring innovation for both crafters, startups and entrepreneurs alike.
ABC13 & You went inside TXRX Labs to check out what people are making!
High-tech makerspace is a hub for creation
