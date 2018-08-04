ABC13 & YOU

High-tech makerspace is a hub for creation

TXRX labs is promoting creativity for both crafters and entrepreneurs alike.

Laura Taglialavore
Have you ever wanted to learn to sew, make pottery or weld? How about trying out 3D printers or laser cutters?

There is a creative space in Houston's East End where you can learn to make just about anything! TXRX Labs has a machine shop, a wood shop, art space and much more. It's inspiring innovation for both crafters, startups and entrepreneurs alike.

ABC13 & You went inside TXRX Labs to check out what people are making!
