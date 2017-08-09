Major FSRA crash involving a motorcyclist at US 59 @ Wilcrest. Motorcyclist was Life Flighted to Memorial Hermann. #hounews #houtraff CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 9, 2017

Guy tells me friend was headed home on his motorcycle when he was hit by a car. Biker was flown to hospital. Condition unknown. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/EuepGZHl0h — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 9, 2017

A motorcyclist was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital after being hit by a car on the Southwest Freeway.Investigators say the driver left the car at the scene and fled.The entire outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are shutdown and are expected to remain closed for several hours.The hit-and-run happened on US-59 southbound at Wilcrest in southwest Houston.The motorcyclist is described as a 30-year-old man.He is in critical condition.His friend was traveling behind him but did not witness the crash. He said the victim was on his way home when the accident happened.No suspects have been named.Courtney Fischer is live at the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.