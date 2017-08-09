Hit-and-run involving motorcycle closes outbound lanes of the SW Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A motorcyclist was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital after being hit by a car on the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators say the driver left the car at the scene and fled.

The entire outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are shutdown and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

The hit-and-run happened on US-59 southbound at Wilcrest in southwest Houston.



The motorcyclist is described as a 30-year-old man.

He is in critical condition.

His friend was traveling behind him but did not witness the crash. He said the victim was on his way home when the accident happened.

No suspects have been named.



Courtney Fischer is live at the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

