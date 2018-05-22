Hiker dies after slipping and falling off the Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Park Service says the man's body was recovered early Tuesday afternoon. (KFSN)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California --
The National Park Service says a man's body was recovered early Tuesday afternoon at Yosemite National Park.

Officials say the hiker was with another person climbing the Half Dome cables when he fell late Monday afternoon.

After rangers were notified, they arrived on scene and provided assistance to the second hiker.

The identity of the man who died has not been released. While officials did say there was thunderstorm activity in the area, the cause of the incident is under investigation.

RAW VIDEO: Webcam shows treacherous weather conditions on Half Dome
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO - Yosemite Conservancy webcam shows treacherous weather conditions on Half Dome on Monday, May 21, 2018.


Park officials say this is the first fatality on Half Dome since 2010 and the first park visitor fatality in 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hikingu.s. & worldyosemite national parkYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Valdez makes history by winning Democratic runoff for governor
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas runoff results
Fletcher, Crenshaw victorious in key congressional races
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Rockets 'grind out' Game 4 win on the road
Rockets go down to the wire to beat Warriors and tie series 2-2
High School seniors take prom photos at favorite fast food restaurant
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
Trauma survivors reunited with first-responders who helped save them
Show More
Houston Rockets to host Santa Fe HS seniors at Game 5
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Student recall acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting
Aurora theater shooting victim's family offers comfort to Santa Fe
More News