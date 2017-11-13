HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Woman and three teens in custody following high-speed chase

A woman is arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase with three teenage girls in the vehicle. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is in custody after leading police on a nearly 30-minute chase with three minors in the vehicle.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is live where the chase ended and the woman was taken into custody with live updates on ABC13.

The TransStar cameras captured a portion of the chase.

The pursuit started just after midnight around Airline Road and Gulf Bank. Nearly a dozen squad cars were involved.

Officers initially tried to stop the woman for a traffic violation but she took off.

Harris County deputies used a spike strip to slow her down.

The car eventually stopped off of 290 near the Beltway. The driver was taken into custody in a parking lot.

Three teenage girls were in the vehicle with the driver. All of them were taken into custody.

The driver told investigators she took off because she was already in trouble for a recent burglary and was scared to face police.

Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chasespeedingarrestHouston
