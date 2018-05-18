High school student in good condition after graduation shooting: Police

A student shot Thursday night at a high school graduation in Kansas was last reported in good condition, authorities said.The shooting victim earlier in the evening received a diploma and probably was a bystander to an eight-person brawl that resulted in gunfire, Capt. Brad Robbins of the Leawood Police Department told ABC News.The incident was at a church in Leawood that had been rented out by Center High School for its ceremony.No one was in custody early Friday as authorities continued to investigate.