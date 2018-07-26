High school football player dies during summer workout

EMBED </>More Videos

High school football player dies during workout. (KTRK)

FEDERAL WAY, Washington --
Family and friends are remembering a 15-year-old high school football player who suddenly died during summer conditioning.

Teammates of Allen Harris say they were working out in the afternoon, when he collapsed.

According to the medical examiner, Harris died of an undiagnosed heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.

That's a condition where the heart muscle is thicker than usual, which makes blood flow difficult.

Most people with it don't show any symptoms.

Friends told KCPQ Harris loved to dance. He spent countless hours practicing Samoan dancing with his school's Pacific Islanders Club.

Harris' friends also said he had a heart of gold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldstudent diesworkoutfootballWashington
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News