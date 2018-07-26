High school football player dies during summer workout

FEDERAL WAY, Washington --Family and friends are remembering a 15-year-old high school football player who suddenly died during summer conditioning.
Teammates of Allen Harris say they were working out in the afternoon, when he collapsed.
According to the medical examiner, Harris died of an undiagnosed heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.
That's a condition where the heart muscle is thicker than usual, which makes blood flow difficult.
Most people with it don't show any symptoms.
Friends told KCPQ Harris loved to dance. He spent countless hours practicing Samoan dancing with his school's Pacific Islanders Club.
Harris' friends also said he had a heart of gold.