High school basketball brawls close Chicago's United Center during championship game

The United Center will reopen Tuesday after chaotic fights at the final game of a high school basketball tournament closed the arena Monday night.

One person who got caught up in the melee told ABC Eyewitness News she felt like her bones were breaking during the fight, which was captured on cell phone video.

More than 10,000 people showed up to watch the West Haven Safe Summer Basketball League championship game between Curie Metropolitan and Orr Academy high schools.

But security officials quickly cancelled the competition when things turned violent inside and outside the UC. Dozens of police officers showed up to try to keep the situation under control.

"A couple guys got to fist fighting. Girls jumped in. It was a big brawl. It was humongous, like, maybe 200 people, all just scattered around. Everyone ran. They said they had a gun. I don't know what happened with that," said Sierra Sanders, a witness.

This is the second time this year the United Center has been in the headlines for a brawl during a basketball game.

A fight broke out in March after the McDonald's All American Game, which featured 24 of the best high school basketball players in the country and was televised live on ESPN. No local players participated in that game.

No one was arrested in either fight.

