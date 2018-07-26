High-risk sex offender wanted after leaving halfway house in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking for a man who is considered a high-risk sex offender who left from a halfway house in Houston.

Jerry Don Seib is wanted for a parole violation for a sex crime charge.

Police said he left from the halfway house in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway.

Seib is convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerr County, and he has violent tendencies and a history of drug use.

Seib is a white man, approximately 200 pounds and is bald. He has a scar on his left eyebrow and a tattoo on his right ankle.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Seib. You can call 713-222-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous.
