HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Firefighters say residents at a west Houston apartment complex became light-headed over a smell coming from a unit next door. They later find out the smell came from an alleged marijuana grow lab.
Houston Fire Department received a hazmat call in the 9200 block of Pagewood overnight.
#KUSH lab busted in SW Hou apt complex. Neighbors complained abt acetone smell 4 days ago. Hazmat discovered kush lab this AM #abc13 pic.twitter.com/e8Z4r8Qubl— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 18, 2017
Firefighters were told something in an apartment was giving off a bad smell for days. At least one resident was feeling light-headed before contacting 911.
The fire department believes the drug lab was growing the kush strain of marijuana. There was no one inside when firefighters uncovered the lab.
Families in 12 nearby units were told to vacate their apartments.
Follow on-scene reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook for live updates.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff