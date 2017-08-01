An officer responding to a fire is being called a hero after saving a resident from their burning mobile home.According to Baytown police, officer Travis Rice noticed smoke coming from the mobile home in the 300 block of Massey Tompkins. He stopped to investigate and noticed the fire, police said.Rice was able to get the man out of the home and to safety."This is why I do it," Rice said.The resident suffered burns and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Statement from Baytown Police Department: