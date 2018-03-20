Here's how you can help Channelview HS students involved in bus crash

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
People across the country are wondering how they can send help to everyone involved in the bus crash carrying Channelview High School band members.

First Class Tours Inc. said driver Harry Caligone was killed when its bus carrying Texas high school students home from a Disney World trip crashed in Alabama on March 13.

Channelview High School band alumni started a GoFundMe and organizing a BBQ fundraising benefit to help the affected students and families involved in the accident.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $7,100. The alumni's goal is $30,000.

Information about the BBQ benefit was not fully released, but organizers say the benefit will be held at the Sterling Wood Church in Channelview.
